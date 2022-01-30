West-Iran competition in Vienna talks

The eighth round of talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions has been moving forward as the most representatives from Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) reaffirmed. Now, the diplomatic teams have returned to their capitals for political consultations. Observers are very optimistic that a consensus that includes Tehran's demands such as lifting of sanctions, as well as verification and assurances can be achieved in next phases of the negotiations.

Three European powers (Britain, France and Germany) issued a joint communiqué, announcing that the talks are coming to an end, which needs political decisions.

However, despite progress made in the negotiating process, the West has resorted to some propaganda campaign in order to squeeze concessions in the Vienna talks.

The Western powers, especially the US have put forward the so-called interim deal in order to pursue their multiple objectives. Western officials and media outlets proposed such an unfounded suggestion with the aim of finding a way out of accepting their international responsibilities, showing that they are not keen on resolving the disputes over the implementation of the nuclear deal officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) once and for all.

The Iranian negotiating team ruled out such a proposition, noting that they are seeking to reach a long-term and stable agreement, which paves the way for foreign investment in Iran and guarantees the Iranians' interests.

The West also played good cop bad cop game amid entering complicated phases of the Vienna talks, which need political decision-makings. The European trio have been active in this regard.

The British side has played the negative role that France was conducting in previous rounds. Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss claimed that Iran should chose whether it wants to reach consensus or wants to be responsible for the failure of the JCPOA, warning that all options would be put on the table if the JCPOA comes to an end.

Iran's diplomacy apparatus reacted to the unconstructive remarks, emphasizing that London and its allies try to put the blame on Tehran, while the US withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and its Western allies did nothing to stand against the illegal move.

The US also played different tactics such as putting forward irrelevant issues to the JCPOA and baseless deadlines for the Vienna talks. Therefore, stepping down of Richard Nephew, who is known as the architect of Washington's sanctions on Iran, from the talks can be considered as a plot to pave the ground for demanding more concessions. Nephew's removal or step-down from the negotiations can also send a positive signal to the Iranians that the US is ready to reach a deal.

However, the Islamic Republic demands removal of sanctions, verification of US's future measures and assurances on commitments under the JCPOA. The American side has refused to accept these logic demands so far.

One of the issues that the Iranian negotiating team pursues in the Vienna talks is the West particularly the US should guarantee that they will not misuse the trigger mechanism envisaged in the 2015 nuclear deal, which translates into re-imposing anti-Iran sanctions instantly.

The Trump administration pulled out of the JCPOA in May 2018, but they tried to misuse the mechanism despite the fact that the US was no longer a contributor to the deal; so, the Iranian diplomatic team seeks a proper agreement, which will hinder future abuses of the mechanism.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish