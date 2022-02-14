Iran's growing exports opens gate to flourishing trade with Europe

The cross border has been located in the north of West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran on the border with Turkey and has the highest border transit among 20 border terminals of Iran.

Director-General of Bazargan Customs Ramin Zohayri said that the cross border has seen the transit of 143,102 tons of goods in the last ten months of the Persian calendar (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022).

The exported goods cost over 1.6 billion dollars, according to Zohayri who added that they mostly included petrochemicals, agricultural products, stones, ceramic and glass products, iron scraps and textile.

He said that export from this border cross has seen 55 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

