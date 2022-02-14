Iranian Interior Minister meets Pakistani PM to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Ahmad Vahidi met with Imran Khan at the Prime Minister's House, the third high level meeting with Pakistani officials during his day-long trip to Islamabad.

The meeting was also attended by the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Pakistani Interior Minister and some senior security officials.

Welcoming the presence of the Minister of Interior and his delegation in Islamabad, the Prime Minister of Pakistan stressed the importance of strengthening the security of the borders of peace and friendship between the two neighboring and brotherly countries.

Recalling his meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit on 16th September in Dushanbe, Imran Khan called for strengthening of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan in various fields, especially facilitating trade at the common borders.

Referring to the developments in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said military solution has never been the way to solve the problems of this country and now the international community must play its role to save the Afghan people from a severe humanitarian and economic crisis.

The Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ahmed Vahidi arrived in Islamabad on Monday to hold high level talks with Pakistani officials to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

Along with meeting Prime Minister he met with Pakistan Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

This is Ahmad Vahidi's first visit to Pakistan as Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran since his appointment.

272**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish