Boosting Iran-Pakistan economic relations necessary, inevitable: Interior Minister

"Iran and Pakistan have deep and wide-ranging relations," Ahmad Vahidi said during an interview with IRNA in Islamabad on Monday after holding meeting with his Pakistani counterpart.

The interior minister added during the visit, which took place at the invitation of the Pakistani interior minister meetings were held with Pakistan army Chief his Pakistani counterpart while a meeting the Prime Minister is also scheduled.

Referring to the strong relations between the two countries in the political, defense and security sectors, Vahidi stressed the need to develop mutual economic cooperation and said Tehran and Islamabad have the necessary capacities to strengthen economic relations and are ready to use it to ensure mutual benefits.

He said Iran and Pakistan, in addition to close interaction and close cooperation, have continuous and constructive consultations in discussing the region and developments around them.

The Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasized the continuation of economic relations with Pakistan through new border crossings, as well as the construction and operation of border markets.

He added border terminals, rail transport, roads and markets are a good opportunity to help develop bilateral economic cooperation.

The Interior Minister said that the use of railway capacity between Iran and Pakistan has led to the expansion of relations strategically and added Pakistan can access Turkey and Europe through Iran's railways, which will expand strategic cooperation and transportation.

