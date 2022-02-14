Iranian Interior Minister meets Pakistan Army Chief

The nine-member Iranian delegation headed by Vahidi met with General Bajwa at Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guards Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi and Iranian military attaché Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour also attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed the latest developments related to Iran-Pakistan relations, regional security developments, border cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan.

This is Vahidi's first visit to Pakistan as the Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During his day-long visit to Pakistan, the Iranian minister will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Earlier, Pakistan Interior Ministry in a statement said that Iran-Pakistan border management and exchange of prisoners will be discussed during the meeting of both Interior Ministers.

