Iran, Pakistan interior ministers meet, discuss bilateral cooperation

Vahidi along with his delegation met with Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed at a local hotel.

Iran's ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guards Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi and Iranian military attaché Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour were present on the occasion.

Senior officials of the interior ministries of both countries and security officials also attended the meeting.

Iran-Pakistan border management and exchange of prisoners were discussed during the meeting of both Interior Ministers.

Vahidi during his daylong visit to Pakistan is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This is Vahidi's first visit to Pakistan as Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

