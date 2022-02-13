Iran, Mali agree on roadmap for cooperation

The two foreign ministers also discussed issues of bilateral importance and regional and international issues as well.

They exchanged views on different issues, including bilateral, regional and international relations.

Amirabdollahian underscored the significance of the exchange of visits by the high-ranking officials of the two countries for the broadening of bilateral relations .

He stressed that the government of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attaches priority to Africa in its foreign diplomacy.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized serious will of the Iranian government to comprehensively expand relations and interactions with Mali in all fields.

The Malian foreign minister, for his part, thanked Amirabdollahian for his hospitality and voiced readiness of Mali to enhance bilateral relations, trade and economy in particular.

Diop said that his country deems as important establishing its relations with Iran.

The Malian foreign minister called on Iran's private sector to take part in Mali's development projects.

