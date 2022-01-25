Jan 25, 2022, 6:32 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84626577
0 Persons

Tags

Iran FM stresses resolve to expand ties with African countries

Iran FM stresses resolve to expand ties with African countries

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Tuesday underlined Iran's determination for promotion of relations with African countries in all areas.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks during a meeting in Tehran with his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey.

The two foreign ministers discussed different issues of mutual interest, as well as regional and international issues.  

The two sides agreed on forming a joint working committee, exploring the possibility of launching embassies in the two capitals and exchange of trade delegations.

The Togolese foreign minister also invited Amirabdollahian to pay a visit to Lomé and Iranian foreign minister welcomed the invitation.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha