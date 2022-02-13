Iranian Interior Minister to visit Pakistan

Pakistan Interior Ministry in the statement said during his stay in Pakistan, the minister will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other high officials.

It said that Iran-Pakistan border management and exchange of prisoners will be discussed during the meeting of both Interior Ministers.

This is Ahmad Vahidi's first visit to Pakistan as Interior Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran since his appointment.

272**1424

