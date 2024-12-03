Palestinian resistance groups react to Trump's threatening message

The Hamas movement reacted to the threatening message of the President-elect of the United States about the Zionist prisoners in the Gaza Strip and emphasized that it is better for him to send this message to the Zionist prime minister of the occupying regime.

According to the official website of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement, Bassem Naim, a member of the political office of Hamas, said that this message should be sent to Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, because he and the hard-line Israeli cabinet are blocking the ceasefire agreement.

Referring to the threatening statements made by President-elect Donald Trump about the release of Zionist prisoners before he enters the White House, Palestinian Resistance Committees emphasized that these threats show a fascist mentality.

Donald Trump's statements based on the fact that if the Zionist prisoners held by Hamas are not released by the 20th of January 2025 and he enters the White House, a world will break out, shows the defeat and failure of the Zionist regime in achieving its goals in Gaza, first of all the release of the prisoners.

These committees stated that American threats will never intimidate the resistance in Gaza and will not create a disruption in the steadfast will of the Palestinian nation.

