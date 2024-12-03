Cooperation between Iran and Iraq to deal with desertification

Gholamreza Nouri, Minister of Agricultural Jihad, met with his Iraqi counterpart Abbas Jabr al-Aliawi on the sidelines of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16) and discussed joint cooperation in combating desertification.

The meeting of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16) has started in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, with the agenda of combating desertification, accelerating actions on the ground and resilience to drought through a people-oriented approach.

The Minister of Agricultural Jihad traveled to Riyadh (the capital of Saudi Arabia) to attend the 16th meeting of the Convention to Combat Desertification (COP16).

2050