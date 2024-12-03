Syrian army advances towards Khanasser, clears terrorists from parts of Hama

According to al-Mayadeen network, at the same time as the Syrian army advances towards the city of Khanasser in the outskirts of Aleppo, the city of Aleppo has also become a military zone and a kind of extreme caution has arisen among the citizens.

The resistance groups have entered this area to support the Syrian army forces in the front of the suburbs of Deir Ezzur.

Syrian media announced the clearing of terrorist groups in northern Hama.

According to Syria's Al-Akhbariya network, the army recaptured Kafraa region, Mount Kafraa and its surrounding fields from terrorist groups.

A Syrian military source also told the media that extensive army forces and equipment have been sent to Hama province to strengthen the front lines to deal with terrorist groups.

2050