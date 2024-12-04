Autumn in Iran's Taq-e Bostan

The historical site of Taq-e Bostan, featuring a collection of rock reliefs and inscriptions from the Sassanid era (224–651), is located in the northern outskirts of Kermanshah, western Iran. In autumn, its proximity to the mountains, lake, and ancient trees doubles its appeal to visitors. This archaeological site, regarded as one of Iran’s most valuable cultural heritages, draws numerous tourists each fall with its vibrant and captivating colors. (IRNA photos/December 3, 2024)

