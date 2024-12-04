‘Glory of Ancient Persia’ exhibition to be held in northwest China: Envoy

Writing on his X account on Wednesday, Mohsen Bakhtiar, Iran’s Ambassador to China, said the exhibition on Persian history will be hosted by Xinjiang after it was held in China’s Beijing and Shanghai.

Over the past years, Xinjiang has been the gateway linking the Silk Road to Iran and the West, the ambassador said, noting that it is now the host of one of the biggest cultural events in Asia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping believes that Iran holds a special position in the Silk Road land route and serves as a key gateway, connecting China to other regional countries.

