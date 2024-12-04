Israeli official warns against increase in mental illnesses in occupied territories

According to al-Mayadeen, Zionist sources reported on Wednesday that Gil Zalsman, the Chair of the Israeli National Council for Suicide Prevention, had warned about the "tsunami of mental illnesses" among the Israeli military personnel in the occupied territories and the increase in suicide cases after the end of the war.

He stressed that referrals to crisis and mental health centers in the occupied territories increased by 40% last year.

Earlier on November 22, the Zionist newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth wrote that at least six soldiers of the Israeli army, who participated in the war in Gaza and Lebanon for a long time, have committed suicide in recent months.

Meanwhile, in a report referring to the extent of the Israeli regime's human crimes in Gaza, CNN reported that the rise in the suicide rate among Israeli soldiers returning from the Gaza war indicates the serious psychological damage that people involved in the ongoing genocide have suffered.

