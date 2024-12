A football match took place between Chadormalou Ardakan S.C. and Tractor S.C. at Yadgar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz, the capital city of the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, as part of Day 11 of Iran's Persian Gulf Pro-League. Tractor SC emerged victorious with a final score of 1-0.

