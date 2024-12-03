Yemenis conduct joint strikes with Iraqi resistance against Israel

In a statement on Tuesday, the Yemeni armed forces said two Israeli targets in northern occupied territories were struck by multiple drones. Additionally, a vital target in the region of Umm Al-Rashrash area in southern occupied Palestine was targeted with several drones.

The statement emphasized that these operations were conducted to support the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters in response to the Israeli regime’s crimes against the Gaza Strip.

Furthermore, the Yemeni armed forces reiterated their commitment to continue these joint operations with the Islamic Resistance in Iraq as a direct response to the Israeli regime's atrocities against Palestinians.

Just two days prior, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, announced an unprecedented joint military operation targeting a US Navy destroyer and three supply ships.

He revealed that the Yemeni forces successfully targeted the US supply vessels Stena Impeccable, Maersk Saratoga, and Liberty Grace.

4353**2050