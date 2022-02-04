Iran envoy in Pakistan vows collective response against terrorism

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a tweet on Friday expressed solidarity with the government and people of Pakistan against the recent terror attack.

“It is unfortunate to hear of a terrorist attack in Balochistan, Pakistan, which claimed many lives,” he said.

“While condemning terrorism in all its forms, I reiterate the need for a collective response to this sinister phenomenon,” said the ambassador.

“I offer my condolences to the people and government of Pakistan,” added Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini.

Recently terrorists attacked two army camps in Balochistan, however the army retaliated and repulsed the attacks successfully killing 15 terrorists while four security personnel lost their lives.

272**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish