Iran embassy in Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan

The Embassy in a tweet on Friday said it strongly condemns the terrorist incident in Kech area of Balochistan, which resulted in the death and wounding of a number of Pakistani security forces.

The Embassy expressed its condolences to the Government and people of Pakistan and families of the victims.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan Army ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces' checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district.

"During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists' fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom," the statement said.

