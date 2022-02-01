Pakistani Governor calls for enhanced ties with Iran

Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha expressed these views during a meeting with the Counsel General of Iran in Quetta Hassan Darvishvand on Tuesday.

Darvishvand, appreciating the efforts of the Balochistan government to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran, conveyed to Balochistan governor the warm greetings of Hossein Modarres, Governor General of of Sistan and Balouchestan and Mohammad Ali Hosseini, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan.

The two sides exchanged views on the latest developments related to mutual cooperation, the volume of joint trade and cross-border exchanges.

The Governor of Balochistan expressed satisfaction with the relations between Iran and Pakistan, especially the interaction between the neighboring border provinces.

Recalling the recent visit of the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi to the port city of Gwadar, during which an important meeting was held with the presence of senior officials of the federal government and the government of Balochistan, he said removal of obstacles in trade with Iran was focused in the meeting.

In this meeting, the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Border Trade Committee, which is to be held soon in Zahedan, and the Joint Border Committee, was reviewed, and the governor of Balochistan promised to follow up on the issues related to these two meetings.

Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha welcomed the invitation to visit Zahedan adding the he would visit Iran at the first opportunity.

He added federal and the provincial governments in Pakistan are seriously pursuing the development of relations as well as the expansion of trade with Iran, and this is a demand that the leaders always emphasize because relations with the Islamic Republic are the most important element of economic prosperity and livelihood in the region.

The governor of Balochistan province, referring to the strong historical, cultural and religious commonalities between Iran and Pakistan, especially the proximity of the two border provinces, announced his readiness to increase academic, cultural and educational cooperation between the two countries.

