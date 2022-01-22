Iran CG meets Balochistan Chief Justice, calls for enhanced judicial cooperation

Hassan Darvishvand on Saturday met with Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court to discuss the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of law and justice.

Referring to the historical relations between Iran and Pakistan and explaining the serious situation of Balochistan province and Sistan and Baluchestan province, the Consul General emphasized the role of the judiciary in strengthening the relations between the two countries.

He appreciated the good cooperation of the judiciary of Balochistan province in the past with the Iranian diplomatic mission in Quetta and called for strengthening this cooperation.

Judge Naeem Akhtar Afghan also announced his readiness to play a constructive role for boosting the relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries and called for increased contacts between the Iranian and Pakistani judiciary.

Referring to his visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran a few years ago, the Chief Justice of Balochistan High Court praised the Iranian judicial system adding judicial systems of Iran and Pakistan should exchange information as much as possible.

He said: we welcome the judicial visits and we are ready for any action in this regard and we believe that the heads of the judiciary of the two countries should meet frequently.

Earlier last week, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan and the Chief Justice of Pakistan during a meeting in Islamabad emphasized the importance of developing legal and judicial cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

272**7129

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish