Balochistan Speaker vows to pursue Quetta-Zahedan direct flight

Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali expressed these views during a meeting with the Counsel General of Iran in Quetta Hassan Darvishvand on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, border interactions, including the visits of delegations from the two countries to the border provinces.

Jamali referring to a decision to establish a friendship group at the provincial assembly expressed hope that in near future a delegation of representatives from different regions of Balochistan will visit Iran.

Noting the importance of relations between the two brotherly and friendly countries of Iran and Pakistan, the Speaker assured his full cooperation to facilitate the movement of traders and pilgrims to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He stressed the need to bring the people of the two countries close to each other.

The Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly emphasizing the historical and cultural commonalities of the people of the two neighboring countries said that we should work harder to further develop relations between the two nations and the two friendly and brotherly governments.

In response to the request of the Consul General of Iran seeking his assistance in launching a direct flight line between Quetta and Zahedan, he promised to pursue the matter on priority basis. “I will personally follow the plan to launch the Quetta-Zahedan flight,” he said.

Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali emphasized streamlining cross-border trade and the movement of traders to each other's countries.

During the meeting, the Iranian Consul General in Quetta praised the positive developments in the relations between the two countries.

Darvishvand added: We hope that these relations will pave the way for the eradication of poverty, unemployment, economic development and the expansion of welfare and security for the people of the two neighboring provinces.

He said the role of the Speaker and the people's representatives in the Balochistan Assembly parliament is highly significant in strengthening of relations between the provinces of the two countries.

