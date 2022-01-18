Iran CG in Pakistan’s Quetta calls for enhanced neighboring provinces interactions

Hassan Darvishvand attended the session of Balochistan Provincial Assembly in Quetta on Tuesday and met with Malik Sikandar Khan, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party faction in the provincial parliament.

The two sides discussed a wide range of Iran-Pakistan relations including border interactions, trade and commerce, especially cooperation between Sistan and Baluchestan and Balochistan the two neighboring border provinces.

Emphasizing the role of the provincial parliaments and people's representatives in improving trade relations between the two neighbors, especially the streamlining of economic activities on the borders of the two countries, the Iranian Consul General stressed the need to increase these relations in trade and cultural fields.

Darvishwand added that the Pakistani Balochistan Parliament could play an important role to strengthen economic ties and border exchanges between Iran and Pakistan.

The senior member of the Balochistan Parliament praised Iran’s efforts to provide facilities to the business community and commercial institutions of the province with the aim of strengthening relations between the two countries.

He said Balochistan Parliament will take all efforts and initiatives to increase Iran-Pakistan relations and interaction between border provinces of the two countries.

Emphasizing the role of border trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran for the prosperity of border residents, he said trade with Iran is one of the basic ways of livelihood of border residents and the parliament considers its duty to facilitate trade.

Appreciating the prominent role of the Iranian Consul General in facilitating trade, Malik Sikandar Khan said that we will use all our power in the state and federal governments to strengthen trade relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

