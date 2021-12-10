Pakistani Senate committee undertakes mission to boost barter trade with Iran

Members of Senate Standing Committee on Commerce have visited Quetta on the direction of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to review the issues of barter trade and local traders in Balochistan.

The visit coincides with the opening of a new unofficial border crossing by Pakistan with the aim of facilitating the movement of border residents on both sides of the border and supporting trade between the natives of Iran and Pakistan.

The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Quetta states the newly opened crossing by Pakistan is an informal crossing that has been opened due to the demand of border residents on the Pakistani side to facilitate trade and movement with border residents on the Iranian side.

A Senate secretariat statement states says a special meeting of the committee will be held next week in Quetta to resolve issues related to border trade. The meeting will consider barter trade and other issues related to border trade with Iran.

“Promoting barter trade and increasing border relations between Iran and Pakistan is on the agenda of the Senate Committee, and in this regards, the proposals of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and other institutions related to border cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran will be considered,” it said.

On 28th November President of Pakistan Arif Alvi during a meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat stressed the need for early implementation of Barter Trade Mechanism with Iran.

Local media quoting Deputy Commissioner Chagai Mansoor Ahmed Baloch said a new border crossing with Iran was opened in the Raajay area of Chagai district of Balochistan.

Talking to media Baloch said the new facility would facilitate people from both sides of the border to travel and carry out trade activities.

He said a gate had been recently installed at the border crossing. “This is a historic moment for the people living on both sides of the border as this new border crossing will create job opportunities and remove hurdles being faced by the local people,” the deputy commissioner said.

He said the development was made possible after Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani’s recent visit to Iran where opening of new border crossings had been promised.

Last week a high-level meeting presided over by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo has decided to open more border crossing points between Pakistan and Iran so that trade between the two countries does not come to a halt as it is the only source of income for the people of Makran.

