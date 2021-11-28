Pakistan President emphasizes use of barter trade mechanism with Iran

Pakistani Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday said that President Arif made the remarks during a meeting with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, on the sidelines of 15th Summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat.

It said that President Alvi congratulated President Raisi on assuming the office after his victory in the recent elections. President Alvi underlined that Pakistan considered Iran as an important Muslim neighbor and brother based on deep-rooted historical, linguistic, religious, and cultural linkages between the two countries.

“The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the regular high-level interactions which had reinforced different avenues of bilateral cooperation,” said the statement.

President Alvi highlighted that Pakistan accorded highest priority to geo-economics for shared prosperity and regional connectivity. He expressed satisfaction at the recent operationalization of International Road Transport (TIR) shipments from Pakistan to Turkey and Azerbaijan, which would be beneficial for the entire ECO region.

The statement further said that while referring to recently held JTC meeting in Tehran, Alvi underscored the importance of regular convening of bilateral mechanisms for trade and economy. He also emphasized utilization of barter trade mechanism in this respect.

President Alvi thanked Iran for its consistent support to the Kashmir cause, particularly from Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

It said on regional situation, particularly in the context of Afghanistan, President Alvi noted the increased convergence of views among the neighboring countries, emphasizing the need for closely coordinated approach to achieve shared objectives of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He laid emphasis on urgent provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to alleviate the sufferings of people of Afghanistan, stressing the de-freezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets in this respect.

President Alvi reiterated the invitation for a bilateral visit to Pakistan to President Raisi at his earliest convenience.

The two leaders agreed to stay engaged on all issues of mutual interest.

