Iran's emphasis on modernizing Quetta-Taftan railway line

Ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini on Wednesday called on Pakistan Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati at his office.

During the meeting wide-ranging issues of cooperation between Pakistan Railways and Iranian State Railways were discussed.

Head of the Pakistan Railways and the Director-General of development and planning of the railway ministry were also present on the occasion.

The Iranian ambassador stressed the need to modernize the Quetta-Taftan railway, which is a freight train route from Pakistan to Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan province, adding improved quality of freight cars on the Pakistani side can facilitate regional communications including the resumption of the ECO freight train.

He said: The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to increase four trains per week to speed up rail traffic between the two countries, and also considering the desire of the Pakistani people to make pilgrimage and tourism trips to Iran, if the railway line between the two countries is developed, we can help develop the tourism sector of Iran and Pakistan.

The Iranian ambassador said that the development of the railway and equipping it with container trains and special wagons for transporting gas and oil condensate could play an important role in supplying fuel to Pakistan.

He said: The issue of railway cooperation between the two countries was also raised during the recent visit of the Prime Minister's Adviser on Commerce o to Iran.

He added: Iran is ready to host the Pakistan Railways delegation or send a delegation to Islamabad to examine railway issues and strategies to increase bilateral relations.

Welcoming the remarks of the ambassador, the Pakistan Minister of Railways announced his readiness to host the technical delegation of the Railways of the Islamic Republic of Iran to advance bilateral agreements.

Public Relations office of the Ministry of Railways in a statement said the two sides further discussed opportunities for improving Railway cooperation including up-gradation of 638km long Quetta-Taftan Railway line preferably in standard gauge railways.

"Technical teams of both Railways will meet to discuss details in due course of time," it said.

