FM Araghchi: Iran currently has no plan for talks with US

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, a London-based pan-Arab news outlet, on Tuesday, Araghchi discussed several topics, including the situation in Syria, the Gaza war, Iran's nuclear negotiations with Europe, and dialogue with the United States.

The top Iranian diplomat stated that he plans to travel to Russia to talk about the developments in Syria, emphasizing that Iran has been preparing extensively to help calm the situation in Syria and create an opportunity for an initiative that could lead to a permanent solution.

The Islamic Republic of Iran consistently seeks consultation and dialogue with Turkiye regarding their differences, he said, adding that the increasing activities of terrorist groups in Syria could pose a greater threat to Syria's neighboring countries, such as Iraq, Jordan, and Turkiye, than to Iran.

In discussing the restoration of relations between Syria and Turkiye, Araghchi noted that the Syrian government's demand for the withdrawal of Turkish forces from its territory is a logical prerequisite for a meeting between Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He also emphasized that if the Syrian government requests Iran to send troops to Syria, Tehran will consider this request.

He clarified that Iran does not command the resistance groups in Arab countries and lacks organizational ties with them; however, it does support their cause and provides assistance when necessary.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat discussed Iran-Saudi Arabia relations, stating that their ties are developing positively and are independent of the ongoing situation between Iran and the United States.

Araghchi also addressed the Iranian nuclear negotiations, expressing that there are many reasons to feel pessimistic about the discussions with Europe regarding the nuclear issue.

Furthermore, Araghchi emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran currently has no intention of engaging in talks with Washington, as there is no foundation for such dialogue, noting that Iran is waiting to see the policies the new US administration to be implemented before determining its own policy.

