Embassy terms European Parl. anti-Iran resolution "desperate attempts"

In reaction to the recent anti-Iran resolution by the European Parliament, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Brussels issued a statement on its official account on the X social network on Tuesday, saying, "We strongly condemn the resolution of the European Parliament regarding Iran, which was approved on 28 November 2024. This resolution is part of a series of desperate attempts by this European institution in the context of its interventionist, biased, and hostile approach towards the sovereignty and internal affairs of the independent states, including the Islamic Republic of Iran."

The statement added, “The sponsors and supporters of this resolution lack any credibility and moral standing to issue evaluations and judgments regarding the status of women's rights in Iran.”

“The same Members of the European Parliament, despite witnessing the frequent, systematic, and egregious violations of the basic rights of the women and children in Gaza by the Zionist regime over the past 14 months, have opposed the adoption of any resolution against this apartheid and racist regime”, it noted.

3266**2050