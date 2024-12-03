Iranian envoy terms Lebanon's martyrs victims of Zionist regime's brutality

Amani visited the martyrdom site of the late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday.

He said, "The dear martyrs who lost their lives in Lebanon were victims of the brutality of the Zionist regime. In Palestine, especially in Gaza, we are witnessing the same tragic fate for many.”

Amani added, "I resumed my diplomatic mission driven by a sense of duty, and Mr. Araghchi, the esteemed Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed in our first meeting that I should return to my responsibilities once recovered. I haven't done anything extraordinary; I have simply done my duty.”

"I feel a sense of responsibility and indebtedness for not being able to be present at the mission during this high-risk period due to medical conditions and injuries to my hands, eyes, and face. Fortunately, these problems have largely been resolved, and I can resume my mission, as long as God wills," he added.

Iran’s Ambassador to Lebanon expressed hope to take steps that would secure the interests of the Iranian nation, the Islamic Republic, and the oppressed people worldwide.

Amani was among scores of people who were injured in pager explosions by Israel across Lebanon on September 17. He along with many injured was transferred to Tehran for treatment.

Amani, while referring to pagers' blasts in Lebanon once said that Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu taking responsibility for the terrorist operation in itself showed his acknowledgment of a war crime.

