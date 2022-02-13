Iran plans to build research satellite launch site in Chabahar

Nasrollah Ebrahimi said in a meeting with Iranian Space Agency (ISA) chief Hasan Salarieh on Saturday night that construction of a satellite launch site in Chabahar would strengthen Iran’s ties with India and China on space sciences.

Chabahar is Iran’s southernmost city situated along the coast of the Sea of Oman. The port city is considered to be the only ocean port in Iran.

The official also said that Chabahar would be a hub of steel and petrochemicals in near future and it has the capacity to host launching of research satellites.

Chabahar should be a hub of science and technology and this has been stipulated in superior documents of the region’s development, he added.

Salarieh said that the agency has evaluated Chabahar as an appropriate place for launching research satellites and various types of space probes and plans to pursue the case.

The ISA is a governmental entity tasked with planning to use the space and develop space technologies using domestic knowledge and international cooperation.

