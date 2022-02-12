Diplomats complain about US bewilderment in Vienna talks

Negotiators from China, Russia and the European Union expressed their discontent over Americans' hesitation to take hard political decisions.

The current round of the Joint Commission meetings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) kicked off on Tuesday at Palais Coburg in Vienna to resume talks on lifting sanctions, verification of future measures by the US as well as receiving assurances that Washington will not withdraw from the deal once more.

Iranian nuclear negotiating team held talks with Chinese delegation on Friday. Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met with the European Union's representative in the Vienna talks Enrique Mora to discuss removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Working groups reviewing sanctions removal, nuclear commitments and executive arrangements held talks at expertise level.

An informed source in Vienna said that China and Russia along with the European Union have complained about the United States' bewilderment and incapability to take political decision on the result of negotiations.

Ali Shamkhani warned on his Twitter account that voices from the US government show that there is no coherence in the country to make political decisions in the direction of advancement in the Vienna talks, and that the US administration cannot pay for its internal disputes by violating Iran's legal rights.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has underlined that Iran's nuclear negotiating team seeks assurances at political, legal and economic levels, adding that Tehran wants tangible guarantees that the West will abide by their commitments under a potential Vienna agreement.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks kicked off on December 27, 2021. Negotiating teams from Iran, the EU and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) discuss a draft text. The vast majority of the delegations have acknowledged that the talks are moving forward despite some complications.

