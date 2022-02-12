Parsian sepecial zone Iran’s new hub of oil, gas: Deputy minister

An advantage of the PEISEZ is that it is close to the oil and gas sources in South Pars, Houshang Falahatian said during a visit to the zone.

The deputy oil minister also inspected the progress of constructing two petrochemical plants and Parsian Port, calling the PEISEZ the best zone for development and growth of petrochemical industries.

Iran’s Oil Ministry is interested in investing in the zone and support the investors and assures the feed of methanol and propane to the zone, he stressed.

Ali-Asghar Allameh, the CEO of the PEISEZ, expressed hope during the visit that the zone would operate as the hub of petrochemical industries in Iran in the near future.

The zone has been located 15 kilometers west of Parsian city in Hormozgan Province, southern Iran, spanning 9,800 hectares.

It is a hub of development in Iran that has the potential to host different energy intensive industries, considering its economic, social, political, security, environmental, and geographic characteristics.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish