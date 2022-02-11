Iranians mark 43rd victory anniv. of Islamic Revolution

The February 11 rallies kicked off at 09:30 a.m. local time in nearly 1,500 cities and over 3,000 villages throughout Iran.

Iranians residing in red zones attend motorcade rallies to commemorate the victory anniversary in order to observe health protocols to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Around 200 foreign correspondents and cameramen as well as over 6,300 members of domestic media outlets cover the February 11 rallies in Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iranian and foreign media networks such as Aljazeera broadcast live the motorcade rallies.

Iranians sitting in cars or riding motorcycles took part in the rallies, waved flags and showed their support for the Islamic system.

In Tehran, armed forces showcase their various programs for the event such as parachuting and showering people with flowers by the use of helicopters of the Army. Reciting national anthem and poems concerning the commemoration of victory of the Islamic Revolution are among other programs of the gathering at Azadi Square in capital Tehran.

People mark Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the United States in Baghdad, Iraq, on January 3, 2020.

President Ebrahim Raisi is the special speaker of the ceremony at Azadi Square. Many administrative and military officials accompany the participants in the national event.



Children and teenagers have taken part in the ceremony, waving Iran’s flag and showing pictures of Martyr Soleimani. The children presence in the event is promising a brilliant future for the Islamic Republic.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the rallies in recent years. This year the organizers of the February 11 rallies created a website - “bahman1400.ir” – that shows statistics of rally-goers in each province throughout the country. The God is Great has been selected as the most important motto of the rallies. Independent, Freedom and Islamic Revolution are the main objectives of the uprising in Iran.



The final resolution of this year’s February 11 rallies condemns stances taken by top Western powers on Iran’s defense capabilities, expresses gratitude to efforts made by Iranian negotiating team in the Vienna talks, calls for following decrees of the Supreme Leader as well as giving importance to laws ratified by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Parliament.

