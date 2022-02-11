Iran Pres: Islamic system still committed to “No East, No West” motto

President Raisi made the remarks in his speech delivered at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds (Mosalla) before the Friday prayers.

At his speech, the president said that the victory of the Islamic Revolution as a symbol of divine power came as an astonishment for all around the world.

Iranian nation via Islamic Revolution created a new civilization which follows justice, freedom and resistance and stands against oppression, he added.

Rallies to mark Bahman 22 were held nationwide on Friday morning to mark the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran on February 11, 1979.

The rallies began at 09:30 hours local time in about 1,500 Iranian cities and over 3,000 villages.

People in red zones attend the rallies on their motorcycles or in cars to observe health protocols necessary to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

