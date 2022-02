In his letter to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, the Sultan of Oman said, "I wish you and your nation good health, happiness, progress and prosperity."

Meantime, the Yemeni media reported that Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf in a letter to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian congratulated him and the Iranian people as well.

