Shamkhani: Sustainable economic benefits from JCPOA like illusion without effective lifting of sanctions

"Economic & technological capacities of the country have an integrated structure & lifting of sanctions should be same for all sectors," Shamkhani wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday.

He added that "previous experience has shown that without effective lifting of sanctions, sustainable economic benefits from #JCPOA are like an illusion”.

The eighth round of the Joint Commission meetings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) continues at different forms and levels in Vienna, where representatives from Iran, the European Union, and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) hold talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and removal of US-imposed sanctions on Iran.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish