Iran’s minister calls for broadening ties with Oman

Upon his arrival in Oman, Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade highlighted the promotion and deepening of economic ties between the two countries.

We hope to make the economic activities of the two countries more active through this visit, because the economic ties between Iran and Oman should be improved.

Iranian Minister added that there are many fields for promoting economic and trade ties between the two countries, saying that if these potentials are identified and activated, it can bring about a good future for both countries.

During his stay in Muscat, the Iranian minister will participate in a joint commission meeting of Iran and Oman.

