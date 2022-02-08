Book Fair kicks off in Najaf with participation of 23 Iraqi and Iranian publishers

The event will feature 23 Iraqi and Iranian publishers, including Iran's Cultural Attache Office in Baghdad, the Institute for compilation and publication of Imam Khomeini's works, Iraqi Studies Center, Iraq's Cultural Center for Islamic Studies, Al-Huda Seminary Studies Center.

The participating publishers are showcasing their latest cultural works.

Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in Najaf, Mojtaba Hosseini, at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, pointed to the importance of the Islamic Revolution and its effective role in changing the ideology of the people and outlined Iran's revolution on resistance in the region and the denial of arrogant domination.

He underlined the role of the Islamic Ummah in the great achievements of the Islamic Revolution and Imam Khomeini in displaying the brilliant face of the ancient Islamic civilization.

6125**1424

Follow us on twitter @IrnaEnglish