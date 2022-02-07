Bulgarian envoy terms Shahnameh as quintessential example of cultural dialogue

Bulgarian Ambassador Nikolina Kuneva addressed audience prior to performance of Zal Play directed by Elena Panayoutova from Bulgaria at Sanglaj Theater in Tehran on Sunday, where some Iranian cultural officials were also present in the 40th edition of the Fadjr International Theater Festival (FITF).

The ambassador, who is also Iranologist, expressed satisfaction that a Bulgarian theater group is participating in one of the most prestigious festivals throughout the world, thanking Iranian officials and organizers of the event for the situation.

Kuneva underlined that Ferdowsi's Shahnameh is a clear example of cultural dialogue and this work shows numerous cultural affinities between Iran and Bulgaria.

Zal is a play by a talented Bulgarian director, who tries to make Bulgarians acquainted with Shahnameh and master of Persian literature - Ferdowsi, she added.

Iran and Bulgaria will commemorate 125th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties in November 2022; so, theater, culture and art are the best ways to mark the anniversary and pave the way for mutual understanding and constructive conversation in all fields, the envoy urged.

For his part, Director General of Iranian-Foreign Affairs Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Culture and Communication Mohammad Ali Kiani said that the two countries kicked off official diplomatic relationship since 1879, which has been expanding.

There is Iranology department at Bulgaria University, where some 300 experts such as the ambassador are conducting researches on Iran, Kiani said, noting that Bulgarians are well acquainted with the Persian literature and poets.

There are 2,000 Persian words in Bulgarian language and the people of both countries have various racial commonalities.

The 40th edition of the Fadjr International Theater Festival (FITF) is being held in Tehran from February 3-15.

