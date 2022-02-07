Supreme Leader's aide: Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz to become rivalry focal point

Speaking on the sidelines of visiting Bandar Abbas and Abu Musa economic infrastructures, Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi said that the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz are exemplary in terms of importance.

He said Iran should put on its agenda taking marine strategy in economic, defensive and security dimensions.

He described the Persian Gulf region as heart of Islam, saying it is incomparable with any region in terms of culture and civilization.

He went on to say that the Persian Gulf region is considered as one of the most important trade routes in the world.

In addition to its littoral states, Japan, China and Europe are also linked to it.

