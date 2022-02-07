Iran breaks global monopoly on Dimethyl disulfide production

"Hassan Najafi Semnani" at the unveiling ceremony of "Dimethyl disulfide" product, which was attended by Iran's Minister of Petroleum of Iran, Javad Oji, and some other petrochemical officials, said that this strategic product is now produced at Ilam Petrochemical Company, which is on the list of oppressive sanctions.

He added that Iran's requirements to import significant foreign products following Ilam petrochemical experts success is reduced, and by unveiling this strategic product for the Iranians nation, we will once again see the frustration of Iranian enemies."

Ilam Petrochemical Company

Dimethyl disulfide (DMDS) is an organic chemical compound which is the simplest disulfide.

Iran has broken the monopoly on Dimethyl disulfide production which was previously monopolized by the United States, France and China.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish