Internal security, regional supremacy achievements of Islamic Revolution: Iran CG

Hassan Nourian in an interview with the diplomatic magazine "Ambassador" in Karachi said the Islamic Republic of Iran has been producing indigenous products for the past forty-three years.

He added Iranian scientists have introduced new ideas based on the Islamic Revolution and the ideas of the late Imam and the Supreme Leader.

The Consul General of Iran stated that economic development is providing social services to the citizens in all parts of Iran.

Emphasizing the regional supremacy of Iran, Hassan Nourian said Tehran has a serious desire to cooperate with neighbors to establish peace and stability in the region.

"Extra-regional powers and opponents of regional unity are trying to interfere in regional affairs and sabotage peace," the envoy said.

He added that regional security is very important to us and Iran believes that regional security can only be achieved through cooperation of neighbors.

Expressing hope for the strengthening of friendly relations between the two brotherly and Muslim neighbors of Iran and Pakistan, Nourian said both countries have much in common in terms of religion, culture, history, language and civilization.

He added Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after its independence.

The Consul General said that Iran and Pakistan do not have parallel economies, but the economies of the two countries are complementary to each other, and all initiatives should be supported to strengthen livelihoods and close economic relations between the two neighbors.

Nourian said most Pakistanis travel to different cities of Iran because of religious interests, while many in other fields, including tourism, health and treatment, trade, etc.

He said during the last year, two new land border crossings between Iran and Pakistan, including Rimdan-Gabd and Pishin-Mand, were opened.

He added direct flights between the two countries have also been launched so that tourists, businessmen and pilgrims can travel easily.

The Consul General added health tourism is one of the new areas in which the two countries can cooperate.

Referring to Iran's potential in the field of energy, Nourian said Pakistan is now facing energy shortages and Iran is ready to provide energy to the neighboring country.

He stressed that a banking channel should be established to facilitate business activities between the two neighboring countries.

