Even sport has fallen victim to US policies: MP

Speaking to IRNA, Mahmoud Abbaszadeh-Meshkini said that US has adopted a hostile approach toward Iran since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution and taken advantage of any opportunity to deal a blow to the Islamic Republic.

He added that sports are not also separated from politics in the US arrogant system.

He also criticized the US administration's double standard with regard to urging negotiations with Iran and refusing to issue visa for the Iranian athletes.

Earlier, Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi reacted to the US visa denial for some Iranian wrestlers saying that the anti-people and anti-legal behavior of the US government does not change by the change of governments in that country.

Meanwhile, the head of Iran Wrestling Federation Alireza Dabir in a letter to his American counterpart Bruce Baumgartner said that the Iranian freestyle wrestling team would not visit the US due to visa denial for six members of the Iranian national wrestling team.

The Iranian and American free wrestling teams were supposed to have matches on February 12 at the formal invitation of the US.

