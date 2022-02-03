Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 3

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iranian minister calls for improving economic development among ECO states

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Qassemi said infrastructural development, updating trade and transit procedures, and increasing traffic are necessary for improving economic development in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) region.

Speaking at the 11th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport held virtually on Wednesday in Turkey, Qassemi called for accelerating the implementation of a project for a common gateway known as ‘ECO Gate Project’ among ECO member states

-- Iran to modernize airports with Russian, Chinese help

An official said Iran plans to expand and refurbish its airports according to international standards, with the help of China and Russia.

“Projects will be for the next 20-25 years because existing airports will meet the needs of the industry for the next 15 years, but in the long run we need a number of world class international airports,” said Managing Director of Iran Airports Company (IAC) Siavash Amirmokri.

-- National Museum of Iran to exhibit Kerman artifacts

A cooperation agreement was signed between the National Museum of Iran and Kerman Province’s Cultural Heritage, Handicraft and Tourism Organization on the sidelines of the 15th International Tourism Exhibition held in Tehran from Jan. 29-Feb. 1, said the director general of the organization.

Fereydoun Fa’ali added that the agreement was made in an effort to develop interdepartmental cooperation in Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Ready to Raise Oil Output to Soothe Market

Minister of Petroleum Javad Owji said Wednesday Iran is ready o supply more oil to the global markets amid concerns that crude prices could rise as high as $100 barrels.

Owji said that Iran will be ready to immediately increase its supply of oil to the global markets if American sanctions are lifted from the country. Oil prices have rallied to up to around $90 per barrel amid rising demand in major economies after the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

-- Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards Announces Winners

Iran’s 14th edition of Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Awards event wrapped up with the works selected in Novels, Short Story, Documentary and Literary Critique, Best Editor, and Other View parts.

The Jalal Al-e Ahmad Literary Award is an Iranian literary award presented yearly since 2008. Every year, an award is given to the best Iranian authors on the birthday of the renowned Persian writer Jalal Al-e Ahmad.

The closing ceremony held on Tuesday evening, attended by the Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili, and the nominees were awarded in each part.

-- Iran Invincible in World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

Iran’s national football team or Team Melli has beaten the UAE 1-0 in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, extending its winning streak in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Iran, which has already won the ticket to the World Cup finals in Qatar, netted one minute before the end of the first half time.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh’s cross found Ali Qolizadeh in the box whose header hit the far post and Mehdi Taremi sent the rebound in with a left drive. Five minutes into the second half, the referee sent off Sadeq Moharrami for his second bookable foul, reducing Team Melli’s squad to 10. This however did not help the UAE and they left Iran empty-handed. The win pushed to 22 the points of Group A’s leader Iran.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- 25 players invited to Iran basketball team for 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

Iran national basketball team head coach Mostafa Hashemi invited 25 players to the team for two matches against Kazakhstan and Syria in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Iran are scheduled to meet Kazakhstan on Feb. 24 in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualification Group D in Tehran. Hashem’s men will play Syria three days later. Iran sit top of the group with two wins over Bahrain.

-- 468 industrial, mining projects to be inaugurated during Ten-Day Dawn

Some 468 industrial and mining projects worth 626 trillion rials (about $2.2 billion) are scheduled to be inaugurated in Iran during the Ten-Day Dawn (February 1-11), which marks the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Niazi announced.

According to Niazi, the mentioned projects are going to create direct job opportunities for over 22,800 people across the country.

-- Indigenous knowledge a way to protect valuable wetlands

Construction of qanats and dams have long been used in Iran to manage water resources and wetlands, which have been forgotten for several years. Experts believe that we can manage water resources and wetlands well by relying on local knowledge.

Iran is rich in terms of having a variety of wetlands due to its climatic diversity. In the world, the total number of wetlands is classified into 42 types, of which 41 types exist in the country.

6125**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish