Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 31

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran asks UN to take immediate action to stop killings of Yemenis

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Adviser in Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji asked the United Nations and the international community to take immediate action to stop the killings of defenseless Yemeni people.

In a virtual meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg on Sunday, the Iranian official expressed concern about the escalation of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on Yemen’s residential and civilian areas.

-- Iran’s 10-month goods transit rises by 75%: IRICA

Transit of goods via Iran increased 75 percent during the 10 months to January 20, compared to the corresponding figure of the preceding year, announced the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Alireza Moqadasi said on Sunday that over 10.22 million tons of goods were transited via the country during March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022, IRNA reported.

“It is predicted that by March 20, the annual transit of commodities from our country will hit 12.4 million tons,” said the IRICA head.

-- China’s macro-economy in 2021 shown in figures

Third, the innovation momentum has been intensified with the rapid growth of the industrial manufacturing sector. In 2021, the national spending on R&D increased by 14.2%, 4 percentage points higher than the growth rate last year. The spending on R&D accounted for 2.44% of the GDP, 0.03 percentage points up than last year. The total value added due to industrial enterprises rose by 9.6%, 1.5 percentage points higher than the growth rate of GDP.

Fourth, foreign trade and investment have grown rapidly, and opening up has been continuously expanded.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Macron: Iran Right Not to Trust U.S.

President Ebrahim Raisi has held a phone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, outlining the foundations which an agreement between Iran and the P4+1 group of states has to be based on.

Any agreement has to be founded on the removal of U.S. sanctions, the ability to verify them and credible guarantees that the Americans would not abandon their obligations anymore.

Any effort on the part of the other side should incorporate these three categories, the Iranian president said.

-- Iran-Russia-China Drill a Message to Enemies

The commander of the Iranian Navy on Sunday said a recent joint drill between Iran, Russia and China in the north of the Indian Ocean proved that regional countries are able to provide peace and calm for their own people.

“This maneuver sent a regional message, especially to friendly countries and the resistance axis, and reminded that ... we can establish security in the region on the strength of our own domestic capabilities, and provide peace and tranquility for our people,” Admiral Shahram Irani said.

-- IKCO, SAIPA Productions Grow 4%

Statistics show that the three major Iranian automakers, Iran Khodro, SAIPA and Pars Khodro, have manufactured an accumulated number of 760,527 cars since March, indicating 4.1 percent increase year-over-year.

Iran Khodro manufactured 381,321 cars in the last ten months (since the beginning of the Persian year, 20 March 2021) and defended its title as the biggest Iranian automaker; however, although its production decreased by 1.74 percent YOY.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran’s flag-bearer in Winter Olympics Seyd tests positive for COVID-19

Seyed Sattar Seyd missed the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China after getting infected with COVID-19. He was one of Iran’s flag-bearers in the Games. Seyd was supposed to compete in cross-country discipline.

Woman alpine skier Atefeh Ahmadi is another country’s flag-bearer. Hossein Saveh Shemshaki will also represent Iran in Alpine skiing.

-- Lavan: a small island with huge potential

Located in southern Iran in the Persian Gulf waters, Lavan is a small island that has now become a major point of focus for the country’s oil and gas industry.

Having an area of 78 square kilometers, the island is one of the four major terminals for the export of crude oil in Iran alongside Kharg island. The island also sits on top of the Lavan gas field, which contains over 9.5 trillion cubic feet of gas. The development of the Lavan gas field, which was discovered in 2003, started in 2008 in the form of four projects with some $461 million of investment.

-- DOE to deal with biological invaders threatening biodiversity

Invasive species harm their new habitat after being introduced to it by humans. So, the Department of Environment has prepared programs to address and control the biological invaders while supporting education and raising awareness.

Invasive species adversely affect habitats and bioregions, causing ecological, environmental, and economic damage, Seyed Mehdi Mostafavi, head of the animal department of the National Museum of Natural History and Genetic Resources said.

The term can be used for native species that become harmful within their native distribution due to human alterations of habitat and the environment, he added.

