Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 2

-- CBI’s net foreign assets rise by 21.4% to $24.57b

Net foreign assets at the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) rose by more than a fifth year-on-year in November last year to reach over $24.57 billion, according to the latest figures published by the lender.

A report by IRNA cited CBI figures showing that the lender had 6,872 trillion rials worth of foreign assets at the end of the calendar month to November 21, up 21.4% from November 2020.

CBI’s net foreign assets rose by 6.5% against the end of the last calendar year to late March 2021, said the report.

-- Russia-Iran economic ties on track of progress

Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi’s visit to Russia and the emphasis made by the Iranian chief executive and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to remove obstacles in the path of bilateral trade exchanges enhanced outlook for increasing economic ties between the two countries.

Russian and Iranian authorities are of the opinion that despite the fact that there are abundant capacities to upgrade economic ties, there are still many programming and infrastructure problems, which should be resolved.

-- Historical landscape of Hegmataneh to Hamedan up for global registration

The Urban Historic Landscape of Hegmataneh to Hamedan is expected to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List by mid-March, said the governor general of the western province of Hamedan.

Speaking during his visit to the 15th International Tourism Exhibition held in Tehran from Jan. 29 to Feb.1, Alireza Qassemi-Farzad added that Hegmataneh will be registered thanks to the support of high-ranking officials of the country.

-- Iranian Tanker Discharging Condensate in Venezuela

An Iranian supertanker carrying about 2 million barrels of condensate this week began discharging at Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA’s main oil port, according to a company document and tanker tracking services. The Iranian-flagged very large crude carrier (VLCC) Starla, owned and managed by state-run National Iranian Tanker Company (NITC), arrived in Venezuelan waters on Friday, according to a PDVSA schedule of imports and exports seen by Reuters. The vessel was assisted by tugboats on Monday on its approach to PDVSA’s Jose port.

-- FM Urges Australia to Counter Terrorists

Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday reiterated Iran’s leading role in the fight against terrorism, urging Australia to “responsibly” counter all the terrorist groups active in the country.

In a phone call with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Amir-Abdollahian outlined effective measures taken by the late Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani to bolster regional peace and security and said Australia should act responsibly to counter terrorist groups in that country.

-- IOC: Beijing 2022 to Usher in New Era for Winter Sports Globally

As China has fulfilled its commitment of engaging 300 million people in winter sports prior to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said the country’s efforts would “open a new era for winter sports globally.”

Bach made the remarks during an exclusive interview with Xinhua ahead of the official opening of Beijing 2022, adding that he is “very happy to read the official statistics.”

-- Picture Tree Intl. buys rights to Iranian drama “Without Her”

Picture Tree International (PTI), a Berlin-based world sales company, has acquired rights for Iranian director Arian Vazirdaftari’s drama “Without Her”.

The company is scheduled to offer the film during the upcoming European Film Market at its Marriot Hotel in Berlin, Variety announced on Monday.

-- Foreign debt falls 0.8%: CBI

The latest data released by Central Bank of Iran (CBI) show that the country’s foreign debt stood at $9.067 billion at the end of the eighth Iranian calendar month of Aban (November 21, 2021), down 0.8 percent from $9.142 billion at the end of the previous year (March 20, 2021).

From the total foreign debt, $6.619 billion was mid-term and long-term debts while $2.447 billion was short-term debts, the data indicated.

-- Shiraz-Najaf flights resume after two years halt

Early on Tuesday, flights between Iran’s Shiraz and Iraq’s Najaf restarted following a two-year suspension due to COVID restrictions. Last month, flights between Kerman and the Iraqi holy city were resumed following two years of hiatus.

Over the past couple of weeks, groups of Iraqi tour operators and travel insiders visited several Iranian provinces on farm tours.

