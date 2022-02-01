Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on February 1

*** IRAN DAILY

-- Deputy minister outlines roadmap for Iran industrial development

Iran’s Deputy Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mehdi Niazi outlined the details of the ministry’s roadmap for the development of trade and strategic industries.

According to Niazi, the strategic roadmap of the country’s industry will have an international and foreign trade dimension as well as a domestic aspect which is concerned with industrial activities inside the country, especially strategic industries such as the automotive sector.

-- Iran to inaugurate hundreds of civil projects

The Iranian government will inaugurate hundreds of port development, maritime, and transport projects from February 1-11, which marks the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

The said projects include 484 transport projects with a total investment of about $214.6 million, 53 railway projects valued at $95 million, and 19 maritime and port development projects worth about $24.15 million.

-- Palangan Village: Hidden jewel of Kurdestan Province

One of the adorable treasures hidden in the middle of western province of Kurdestan’s grand mountains is Palangan Village, located 129km to Sanandaj. With its attractive terraced architecture, beautiful nature, and sweet people, Palangan has won itself the title ‘The Lost Paradise of Kurdestan’.

Join us on for a pleasant exploration around all the charms the Kurdish village has to offer.

*** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- IAEA: Iran to Move Centrifuge Production to Isfahan

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Monday Iran has informed it that it will move the production of centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows from TESA Karaj Complex to the central city of Isfahan. In a statement, the IAEA confirmed that Iran has informed the agency that it can adjust its surveillance and monitoring measures accordingly. The IAEA inspectors had installed surveillance cameras in a new workshop in Isfahan on January 24 to ensure the machines intended for the production of centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows were under monitoring but the production of the parts there had not started then. The UN nuclear agency noted that the production of centrifuge rotor tubes and bellows at TESA Karaj Complex has been ceased.

-- Japan Invites Iran National Football Team for Friendly Match

The Iranian national football team has been invited to Japan to hold a friendly match after it commandingly qualified for the 2022 world cup.

The national Iranian men’s football team has qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating Iraq on Thursday.

After reserving the ticket for the 2022 world cup in Qatar, it has been reported that the Iranian side has received several invitations to hold friendly matches from other teams, including the invitation of the Japanese national soccer team for FIFA Day in June 2022.

-- Important Issues Remain to Be Solved in Vienna

Iran said Monday that differences remain over the issues of removing sanctions and obtaining guarantees in Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Important and significant issues remain regarding the removal of sanctions that have not made an agreement possible so far,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a news conference.

He reiterated calls for guarantees that the U.S. will not again withdraw from the 2015 deal, which was derailed in 2018 when the administration of then-president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the pact.

Khatibzadeh’s remarks came as the eighth round of negations to restore the agreement — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — has been on pause since Friday, with the negotiators returning to their capitals for consultations.

*** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Goalkeeper Beiranvand biopic opens Fajr Film Festival

The 40th edition of the Fajr Film Festival opened on Monday at Tehran’s Milad Tower with screening “Beyro”, a sports drama on the life story of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand. Directed by Morteza Aliabbas-Mirzai, the film focuses on the odyssey teenager Beiranvand embarks on from his birthplace Sarab-e Yas, a small village in the Lorestan region, to Tehran in 2011 when he made his debut in Naft Tehran.

In his recent interview published by the Persian service of Honaronline, Aliabbas-Mirzai talked about his strong desire to make a sports movie in praise of hope and social responsibility.

-- Loading, unloading of goods in ports up 20% in 10 months on year

Loading and unloading of goods in the ports of Iran rose 20 percent during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022), as compared to the same period in the previous year.

As announced in a report by Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), loading and unloading of goods in the country’s ports reached 127.631 million tons in the mentioned period, while the figure stood at 106.453 million tons in the past year’s same time span.

-- Lt-Gen Soleimani’s birthplace named touristic village

Qanat Malek, the birthplace of Iranian popular commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani has recently been chosen as a tourist village, ISNA reported on Monday. Located in southern Kerman province, the village has been selected as a destination for “resistance tourism”, Kerman’s governor Ali Zeinivand announced.

“The city of Kerman is also planned to be promoted as the capital of Islamic Resistance,” the official added.

