Iran caravan leaves for Beijing Winter Olympics

The Iranian national ski team comprising of three athletes, two trainers professional in Alpine skiing and cross-country skiing, left Tehran for Beijing Tuesday night.

Atefeh Ahmadi and Hossein Saveh Shemshaki are representing Alpine skiing team under the supervision of Bagher Kalhor.

Sattar Seyd, cross-country skiing athlete, and Mostafa Mirhashemi, cross-country skiing trainer, could not accompany the Iranian team, because they have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease.

Following Beijing Winter Olympics Committee's approval, Sattar Seyd and Mostafa Mirhashemi have been replaced with Danial Saveh Shemshaki and Mohammad-Taghi Shemshaki, athlete and trainer, respectively.

The Iranian sport caravan's motto has been announced: "Powerful like Mountain, White like Snow, Proud like Iran."

Abbas Nazarian and Bahram Saveh Shemshaki, chairman and secretary of the Ski Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, dispatched to China for preliminary coordination prior to the Iranian caravan departure.

Minister of Sport and Youths of Iran Hamid Sajjadi and President of Iran's National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri are scheduled to take part in the international event.

Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics 2022 on February 4-20.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed solidarity with the People's Republic of China in hosting this year's Winter Olympics.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish