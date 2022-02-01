Baqdad says talks of Iran, regional countries going on well

According to Iraqi News Agency (WAA), Iraq’s national security adviser Qasim al-Araji's office in an statement said on Tuesday that he talked about bilateral issues and joint cooperation between Iraq with Sweden, Denmark, and Norway in the meeting of the Ambassadors of mentioned three countries.

They also covered Baghdad's cooperation with NATO in training Iraqi forces.

According to the statement, al-Araji's in the meeting said that Iraq's decision is to make the best use of constructive cooperation with NATO.

Accordingly, al-Araji in the meeting with the ambassadors of Sweden, Norway and Denmark, referred to talks between Iran and the regional countries and said that these talks are going well and Iraq's hosting of these talks testifies to a positive and constructive role.

6125**9417

Follow us on twitter @IrnaEnglish