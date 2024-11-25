Iran Supreme Leader remarks made keyword "Netanyahu's execution" headlines of English-language media

Reflecting the Supreme Leader's statements, Reuters news agency wrote: Iran's leader demanded the execution of Israeli leaders.

France Press (AFP) also in a report entitled "Iran's leader considered Netanyahu's arrest insufficient" wrote: Ayatollah Khamenei considered Netanyahu "worthy of execution".

The US CNBC TV channel also wrote that Ayatollah Khamenei demanded the execution of Netanyahu and other Israeli officials for the war against Gaza and Lebanon.

The US weekly Newsweek also wrote that Iran's leadership demanded their execution in response to the issuance of the arrest warrant for Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

The English newspaper Telegraph also wrote that the leader of Iran believes that bombing of Palestinian homes is not a victory and demanded the execution of Netanyahu.

2050